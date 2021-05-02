Coronavirus Cases in India: Delhi on Sunday reported over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while witnessing a record 407 deaths in the same time span.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Sunday reported over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while witnessing a record 407 deaths in the same time span. The spurt in infections has pushed the national capital's caseload to 11,94,946 while the overall death toll stands at 16,966.

The record spike in deaths comes even as the national capital continues to remain under lockdown, which has been extended for the third straight week by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On the other hand, several hospitals in Delhi continue to struggle with the shortage of oxygen supply, which has reportedly claimed many lives over the last few days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 56,647 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 669 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 47,22,401 and the toll to 70,284. Maharashtra is left with 6,68,353 active cases after 51,356 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 39,81,658 so far.

Mumbai reported 3,672 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed the city's infection tally to 6,56,204, while 79 deaths took the toll to 13,330. Mumbai's recovery rate is 89 now per cent now. The city's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between April 25 and May 1 was 0.66 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 103 days.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 290 more coronavirus deaths and 30,983 infections on Sunday. The toll has risen to 13,162, while the tally reached 13.13 lakh. There are 2.96 lakh active cases, according to a health bulletin.

Lucknow reported 25 deaths, followed by 21 deaths in Kanpur, 20 in Ghaziabad, 18 in Jhansi, 16 in Varanasi, 14 in Allahabad and 13 in Agra. Of the 30,983 fresh COVID-19 cases, as many as 3,342 were reported from Lucknow, 1,610 from Varanasi, 1,571 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,357 from Kanpur, 1,089 from Saharanpur, 1,085 from Ghaziabad and 1,033 from Meerut.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta