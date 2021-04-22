Coronavirus Crisis Latest Updates: Thursday's spurt in cases and deaths have pushed Delhi's caseload to 9,56,348 while the fatality count stands at 13,193.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Thursday reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 306 deaths as the national capital saw 26,169 fresh infections in a span of 24 hours. Today's spurt in cases and deaths have pushed Delhi's caseload to 9,56,348 while the fatality count stands at 13,193.

The numbers of deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours is its highest ever since the pandemic broke out last year. With the national capital reporting over 20,000 cases for the past several days, the number of active cases now stand at 91,618.

The record number of deaths in Delhi come as hospitals continue to face shortage of oxygen supply for the COVID-19 patients. The Delhi High Court today directed the Centre ensure the gas is supplied to the city as per the planned allocation and without any hindrances. The Centre has already increased Delhi's oxygen quota from 378 MT to 500 MT to meet the requirements.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra - the country's worst-hit state - reported 67,013 new coronavirus cases, slightly less than the day before, taking its case tally to 40,94,840. As many as 568 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 62,479.

On April 18, Maharashtra had reported its highest daily rise in infections so far with 68,631 new cases, followed by 67,468 on Wednesday. On April 17 it had reported 67,123 cases.

Uttar Pradesh also reported its highest-ever single day spike of 34,379 COVID-19 cases and 195 fatalities which pushed the state's infection tally to 9,76,765 and the death toll due to the disease to 10,541.

Among the fresh cases, Lucknow reported the maximum 5,239 cases, followed by 2,013 in Allahabad, 1,813 in Varanasi, 1,684 in Meerut, 1,516 in Kanpur, 530 in Gautam Buddh Nagar besides others.

For Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court had directed the Yogi Adityanath government to impose lockdown-like restrictions in five cities - Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur - for a week. However, the Supreme Court put the order on hold after the state government approached it, contending that the high court did not have the domain to issue such kind of order.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta