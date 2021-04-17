Arvind Kejriwal, during a press briefing today, said that the national capital is facing a shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir, while the hospital beds are filling up at a rapid pace.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday termed the COVID-19 condition in the national capital as 'very serious and worrisome' and said that the oxygen, Remdesivir and tocilizumab for patients are short in supply. Kejriwal also said that the hospital beds in the national capital are filing up at a rapid pace.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Kejriwal said that the number of COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly with 24,000 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day cases in the national capital. Delhi had reported 19,486 new coronavirus cases and 141 deaths on Friday.

Kejriwal said Delhi has a limited number of ICU beds and oxygen are decreasing very sharply. He said COVID-19 cases were rising sharply and the government will take necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus. Kejriwal said that the number of beds are also running out fast and the Delhi government is trying to ramp it up.

In the next 3-4 days, the government will add 6,000 more beds, including 1,300 at Yamuna Sports Complex and 2,500 at Radhaswami Satsang premises, he said. The chief minister said he spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and requested for supplies of oxygen, remdesivir and tocilizumab for COVID patients in Delhi.

"I hope that we add 6,000 beds in two or three days. No one knows when the peak will come. The central government gave 4,100 beds in November but this time only 1,800 beds have been given. I requested Dr Harsh Vardhan to reserve 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal appealed to the people to follow the weekend curfew in the national capital. Amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a 'weekend curfew' (10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) on the movement of individuals in the national capital territory till April 30 or further orders.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "In the view of coronavirus, there is a curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow. Please follow it. We all have to defeat COVID-19 together."

