Delhi Sees Highest COVID Cases Since January; Mask Mandate Enforced Again | Check State-Wise Tally

India logged over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to over 4.42 crore, while nearly 50 COVID-related deaths were recorded across the country during the same span of time. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, 16,561 new COVID cases were recorded in the country which took the total cases in the country to 4,42,23,557. Meanwhile, the death toll also climbed up to 5,26,928 after 49 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.

As per the data by the health ministry, the active caseload dipped to 1,23,535 from yesterday's 1,25,076 after a decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,35,73,094, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Among the states in India, Delhi has been witnessing an exponential rise in new COVID cases. The national capital, during the last 24 hours, recorded 2,726 fresh new infections, the highest in nearly six and a half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,78,266 and the death toll rose to 26,357. This is the ninth consecutive day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

Delhi on January 31 had reported 2,779 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.20 per cent and 38 deaths. The city on Wednesday had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases has seen a surge in the last two weeks or so. More than 19,760 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi from August 1-10. Besides, there has been a nearly 50 per cent rise in the number of containment zones in the city during this period.

A study conducted by doctors at the city's LNJP Hospital on a small set of samples taken from fresh cases of COVID-19 being reported in Delhi has found that the majority of these were detected with a new Omicron sub-variant. The doctors said the study involved 90 patients, and the new sub-variant is more transmissible.

In the wake of a sudden surge of new Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has made the wearing of masks in public places mandatory and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators. The decision was taken by the DDMA after noticing that people were not adhering to wearing masks in public places. The district administration has been directed to implement the decisions which were taken in the DDMA's meeting held in April.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases, while five more patients succumbed to the infection in the state. With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally reached 80,66,243, while the death toll increased to 1,48,162. The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent. The state has 11,790 active cases.

Check state-wise tally here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Death During Day Andaman and Nicobar Islands 26 10353 129 Andhra Pradesh 1239 2318331 14733 Arunachal Pradesh 216 65841 296 Assam 3572 730725 8023 1 Bihar 901 832220 12287 Chandigarh 697 95837 1172 1 Chhattisgarh 2332 1153743 14085 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 12 11543 4 Delhi 8840 1943069 26357 6 Goa* 1010 248708 3855 Gujarat 4997 1247846 10987 2 Haryana 4922 1024364 10651 Himachal Pradesh 3602 298835 4181 Jammu and Kashmir 4893 462341 4777 1 Jharkhand 650 435251 5330 1 Karnataka 10054 3975855 40176 6 Kerala*** 9691 6653895 70602 Ladakh 102 28720 228 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 Madhya Pradesh 1131 1039951 10763 Maharashtra 11790 7906291 148162 5 Manipur 226 137105 2141 1 Meghalaya 547 93899 1612 Mizoram 1096 233115 715 Nagaland 46 35040 773 Odisha 4740 1307304 9153 1 Puducherry 432 169468 1967 Punjab** 13660 747101 17845 3 Rajasthan 4299 1285774 9592 Sikkim 388 42081 479 2 Tamil Nadu 8288 3510109 38033 Telangana 4271 819613 4111 Tripura 403 106195 937 Uttarakhand 2173 435848 7725 2 Uttar Pradesh 5851 2082137 23581 3 West Bengal 6438 2073223 21414 4 Total# 123535 43573094 526928 39



