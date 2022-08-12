Delhi Sees Highest COVID Cases Since January; Mask Mandate Enforced Again | Check State-Wise Tally

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 10:35 AM IST
India logged over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to over 4.42 crore, while nearly 50 COVID-related deaths were recorded across the country during the same span of time. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, 16,561 new COVID cases were recorded in the country which took the total cases in the country to 4,42,23,557. Meanwhile, the death toll also climbed up to 5,26,928 after 49 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.
As per the data by the health ministry, the active caseload dipped to 1,23,535 from yesterday's 1,25,076 after a decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,35,73,094, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
Among the states in India, Delhi has been witnessing an exponential rise in new COVID cases. The national capital, during the last 24 hours, recorded 2,726 fresh new infections, the highest in nearly six and a half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,78,266 and the death toll rose to 26,357. This is the ninth consecutive day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.
Delhi on January 31 had reported 2,779 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.20 per cent and 38 deaths. The city on Wednesday had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent.
The number of COVID-19 cases has seen a surge in the last two weeks or so. More than 19,760 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi from August 1-10. Besides, there has been a nearly 50 per cent rise in the number of containment zones in the city during this period.
A study conducted by doctors at the city's LNJP Hospital on a small set of samples taken from fresh cases of COVID-19 being reported in Delhi has found that the majority of these were detected with a new Omicron sub-variant. The doctors said the study involved 90 patients, and the new sub-variant is more transmissible.
In the wake of a sudden surge of new Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has made the wearing of masks in public places mandatory and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators. The decision was taken by the DDMA after noticing that people were not adhering to wearing masks in public places. The district administration has been directed to implement the decisions which were taken in the DDMA's meeting held in April.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases, while five more patients succumbed to the infection in the state. With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally reached 80,66,243, while the death toll increased to 1,48,162. The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent. The state has 11,790 active cases.
Check state-wise tally here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|26
|10353
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|1239
|2318331
|14733
|Arunachal Pradesh
|216
|65841
|296
|Assam
|3572
|730725
|8023
|1
|Bihar
|901
|832220
|12287
|Chandigarh
|697
|95837
|1172
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|2332
|1153743
|14085
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|12
|11543
|4
|Delhi
|8840
|1943069
|26357
|6
|Goa*
|1010
|248708
|3855
|Gujarat
|4997
|1247846
|10987
|2
|Haryana
|4922
|1024364
|10651
|Himachal Pradesh
|3602
|298835
|4181
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4893
|462341
|4777
|1
|Jharkhand
|650
|435251
|5330
|1
|Karnataka
|10054
|3975855
|40176
|6
|Kerala***
|9691
|6653895
|70602
|Ladakh
|102
|28720
|228
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|1131
|1039951
|10763
|Maharashtra
|11790
|7906291
|148162
|5
|Manipur
|226
|137105
|2141
|1
|Meghalaya
|547
|93899
|1612
|Mizoram
|1096
|233115
|715
|Nagaland
|46
|35040
|773
|Odisha
|4740
|1307304
|9153
|1
|Puducherry
|432
|169468
|1967
|Punjab**
|13660
|747101
|17845
|3
|Rajasthan
|4299
|1285774
|9592
|Sikkim
|388
|42081
|479
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|8288
|3510109
|38033
|Telangana
|4271
|819613
|4111
|Tripura
|403
|106195
|937
|Uttarakhand
|2173
|435848
|7725
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|5851
|2082137
|23581
|3
|West Bengal
|6438
|2073223
|21414
|4
|Total#
|123535
|43573094
|526928
|39