Delhi Sees Decline In New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Also Drops

The national capital Delhi on Friday witnessed a dip in fresh Covid cases with 1,417 new cases being reported. The number of deaths also declined from eight to three in the last 24 hours. Apart from that, the positivity rate also dropped from 9.42 per cent to 7.35 per cent, as per the data shared by the health bulletin. With this, Delhi's case count went up to 19,91,772 and the death toll to 26,411, according to the latest bulletin.

Back on Thursday, Delhi reported 1,964 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent and eight deaths.

The fresh cases came out of 18,829 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. It had come down to below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight.

The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities. A day before, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

Last Friday, the city saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

