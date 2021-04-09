Releasing the data, the Delhi Health Department said that 39 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 11,196.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc in India after Delhi and Mumbai registered another record spike in fresh cases. While the national capital reported 8,521 fresh cases, its biggest single-day spike this year, Maharashtra saw a surge of 58,993 cases.

Releasing the data, the Delhi Health Department said that 39 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 11,196. It said that Delhi has 26,631 active COVID-19 cases while the recovery rate stands at 96.46 per cent as 6.68 lakh people have recovered from the infection.

Similarly, the Maharashtra Health Department said that 301 fatalities on Friday pushed the death toll to 57,329. It said that Maharashtra has a recovery rate of 81.95 per cent as 26.95 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection. Currently, Maharashtra has 5.34 lakh active coronavirus cases, the state health department said.

Both Maharashtra and Delhi have been hit hard by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, forcing their respective state governments to impose night curfews. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also held a crucial meet on Friday to discuss the situation in the city-state and decide whether more restrictions should be imposed or not.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for an all-party meet on Saturday to decide whether a lockdown should be imposed in the state or not. Here it is noteworthy to mention that Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers -- Rajesh Tope and Vijay Wadettiwar -- on Friday said that the state government is mulling another lockdown as cases have been rising at an alarming rate.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that imposing a lockdown won't help much in controlling the pandemic, noting that appropriate COVID-19 behaviour must be followed by people. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also held a crucial meet with all states and union territories (UTs) where he said that the focus should be on mass vaccination and micro-containment zones to control the pandemic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma