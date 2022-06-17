New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the past few days India is witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases. Some of the states and UTs that are the biggest contributors to the tally are Delhi, Maharashtra, and others. The financial capital, as well as the national capital of the country, are among the biggest contributors in the cases.

Mumbai on Friday recorded 2,225 cases, whereas Delhi reported 1,797 new COVID-19 cases with one death. The financial capital of India has now 13,304 active cases, while its overall caseload rose to 10,90,503.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 4,165 new coronavirus cases, slightly fewer than the previous day, and three pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

State capital Mumbai alone reported 2,255 new cases and two fatalities. On Thursday, the state had recorded 4,255 new cases and three deaths. The COVID-19 caseload rose to 79,27,862, and death toll reached 1,47,883.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 71 new cases of coronavirus were detected taking the tally of infections in the state to 10,43,409.

Talking about Gujarat, then the state registered 225 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 12,27,165, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,946, a health department official said on Friday.

Telangana on Friday reported 279 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 7,95,572. Hyderabad saw the highest number of cases with 172.

In the last twenty-four hours, India reported 12,847 new coronavirus cases. With this, the country's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,32,70,577. Currently, India's active Covid case stands at 63,063, the Health Ministry said.

Apart from that, 7,985 people recovered in the last twenty-four areas. The total recoveries have reached 4,26,82,697.

(With agency inputs)

