New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Wednesday reported 24,638 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, which pushed the national capital's caseload to 9,30,179. Meanwhile, 249 fatalities in the same time span took the city-state's death toll to 12,887.

On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 67,468 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally beyond the 40 lakh mark, while 568 more patients succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh registered 33,214 fresh cases and 187 deaths, both the highest daily rise so far. The death toll in the state now stood at 10,346 while the infection tally has reached 9,42,511.

While Delhi is undergoing a six-day lockdown imposed to curb the spread of virus, Maharashtra on Wednesday announced fresh imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control.

For Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court had directed the Yogi Adityanath government to impose lockdown-like restrictions in five cities - Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur - for a week. However, the Supreme Court put the order on hold after the state government approached it, contending that the high court did not have the domain to issue such kind of order.

As India saw another record high of 2,95,041 new COVID cases and 2,023 deaths, the oxygen crisis precipitated by the second wave appeared to intensify with complaints of shortage from several states, including Maharashtra where tragedy struck when 24 patients on ventilator support suffocated to death due to leakage in an oxygen storage tank.

The Centre announced on Wednesday evening that it was increasing the quota of oxygen in eight states, including Delhi, in view of the sudden spike in demand due to an exponential rise in the number of COVID patients admitted in hospitals.

On the vaccination front, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh were the latest to announce free jabs for all aged above 18 years, after Uttar Pradesh and Assam made a similar decision, and officials presented data to assert that the vaccines reduce the risk of infection and prevent death and severe infection.

