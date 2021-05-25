Delhi COVID-19 Tally: The steady dip in infections has taken the positivity rate to 7.53 per cent with the active case tally standing at 21,739.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,568 fresh COVID-19 cases and 156 deaths in a span of 24 hours. The steady dip in infections has taken the positivity rate to 7.53 per cent with the active case tally standing at 21,739. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is the lowest since April 1.

On Monday, the national capital had logged 1,550 coronavirus cases, lowest since March 27. The national capital has reported less than 2,000 cases for the third consecutive day today.

The fall in cases and deaths comes even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that his government has begun preparing for what is being termed the "third wave". "It seems that this wave is subsiding but there has been no laxity in the efforts by the Delhi government. We have already started preparing for the next, what is being called the third wave," the chief minister said on Monday.

Amid escalating cases of black fungus in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Jain on Saturday had asked people to be watchful and not resort to self-medication, particularly steroids, and said about 15 hospitals in the city are treating patients of mucormycosis.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has got lowered due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

On May 15, Kejriwal had said, "The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in any way."

Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 2, the city registered a record 407 deaths, according to the official data.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta