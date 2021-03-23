The Delhi government ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and Navaratri.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a series of restrictions and guidelines as the national capital reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the virus. It is the first time since December 24 that the city has recorded more than 1,000 cases.

The new 1,101 cases are the highest since December 19 when 1,139 cases were recorded. The active cases rose to 4,411 from 3,934 a day ago. The positivity remained over 1 per cent for the fourth consecutive day, the health bulletin said.

"All authorities concerned will ensure that public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri etc shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/public parks/markets/religious places etc in NCT of Delhi," Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said in the order.

The Delhi government has also ordered random testing at airports, railway and bus stations. It said that random testing will also be held at gatherings of private buses. The government directive said "Random testing of travellers coming from states where corona infection is spreading very fast" should be done.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily cases have begun to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days. Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Earlier today, the civic authorities in Mumbai barred the celebration of Holi in both public and private as the 24-hour surge crossed 3,500.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta