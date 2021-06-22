Delhi School Reopening: Manish Sisodia on Monday said keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said students will not be called to school anytime soon considering their safety and security amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He further added construction work for the new and improved classrooms is going on at a fast pace so that students are welcomed with the best facilities.

"Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon, “We are, however, ensuring that the construction work for the new and improved classrooms is done at a fast pace so that when the children do end up returning back to school, they are welcomed with new and colourful classrooms with the best facilities," Sisodia said.

Sisodia on Monday also visited four Delhi government schools; SKV Kondli, GGSS Kalyanpuri, government co-ed schools at IP Extension, and Preet Vihar, to inspect the construction work of 172 new classrooms, news agency ANI reported.

The agency also reported that about 97 per cent of the construction work at SKV Kondli and GGSS Kalyanpuri has been completed and will be fully finished by June this year. 20 new classrooms each will be added in both the schools.

Further, 90 per cent of the construction work to build 84 new classrooms at government Co-ed, IP Extension has been completed. The final furnishing will be finished by July. Another 48 classrooms at the government co-ed senior secondary school at Preet Vihar will be built by August.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 89 COVID-19 cases on Monday and has a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent- the lowest so far this year. The number of new COVID cases has dropped below the 100-mark. However, 11 more people succumbed to the virus according to the data by the Health Ministry.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha