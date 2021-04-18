Delhi Coronavirus News: Kejriwal, who is regularly monitoring the situation in Delhi, also said that the city-state's positivity rate has jumped to 30 per cent from 24 per cent in the last 24 hours

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday once again expressed concerns over the alarming spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital and said that nearly 25,500 infections were reported in the city-state in the last 24 hours.

Kejriwal, who is regularly monitoring the situation in Delhi, also said that the city-state's positivity rate has jumped to 30 per cent from 24 per cent in the last 24 hours, adding that the "situation is worrisome".

Noting that Delhi is facing an oxygen shortage and only 100 ICU beds are left in the city, Kejriwal said that Commonwealth Games Village and some schools are being turned into makeshift hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

The Delhi Chief Minister also said that he had detailed discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over the situation in the city-state, adding that the COVID facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will be reopened soon.

"Around 25,500 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hours. There are 10,000 beds in Delhi, including that of central government. Of which, 1,800 beds currently reserved for COVID. I request Centre to allot 7,000 of 10,000 beds in view of severe COVID cases," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma