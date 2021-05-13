Delhi Coronavirus News: Though cases in Delhi are declining at a steady rate, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has refused to lift off the restrictions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It seems like lockdown-like curbs have finally helped Delhi to flatten the COVID-19 curbs as the national capital recorded just a little over 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, while addressing a virtual press conference on Thursday, said that 10,400 COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital with a positivity rate of 14 per cent.

Over the past few days, Delhi has been witnessing a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, it had reported 13,287 cases. It reported 12,481 cases on Tuesday, 12,651 cases on Monday, 13,336 on Sunday, 17,364 on Saturday, 19,832 on Friday, 19,133 on Thursday, 20,960 on Wednesday and 19,953 last Tuesday.

The positivity rate reported on Thursday is also the lowest since April 14, when it stood at 15.9 per cent. It has remained above the 20 per cent mark since April 17. It was 17.8 per cent on Tuesday, 19.10 per cent on Monday, 21.67 per cent on Sunday and 23.34 per cent on Saturday.

The continuous decline in cases could be attributed to the fact that strict lockdown-like curbs have been imposed in the city-state since April 19.

Though cases in Delhi are declining at a steady rate, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has refused to lift off the restrictions, saying all necessary precautions need to be followed as cases could rise in the near future.

"The restrictions need to be upheld for some more time. Otherwise, we will lose whatever we have achieved till now. As I have mentioned earlier, this is an extremely difficult period, the second wave is quite deadly, with many losing their lives. First and foremost, we have to save lives," Kejriwal had said on Sunday.

Currently, Delhi has more than 87,000 active COVID-19 cases while over 12.58 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, more than 20,000 have succumbed to the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma