New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the high demand for COVID-19 vaccines across the country, several government-run vaccination centres in Delhi will remain closed today as the city has run out of its stock of the Covishield vaccine, officials said. As per the data by the Delhi Health authorities, the national capital had 19,000 doses of Covishield and 2,39,000 doses of Covaxin on Monday morning. Out of which, only 36,310 vaccine doses could be administered till 10 pm on Monday as opposed to around 1.5 lakh of the daily average.

Raising the issue of shortage of Covid vaccines in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that why the COVID-19 vaccination program faltering after so many days as he alleged that the Centre is providing them vaccine doses for a day a two and they have to shut the vaccination centres for days.

Sisodia tweeted, "Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days. Why is our country's vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?".

दिल्ली में वैक्सीन फिर ख़त्म हो गई है... केंद्र सरकार एक दो दिन की वैक्सीन देती है, फिर हमें कई दिन वैक्सीन केंद्र बंद रखने पड़ते हैं.



केंद्र सरकार की क्या मजबूरी है...इतने दिन बाद भी हमारे देश का वैक्सीन प्रोग्राम लड़खड़ा कर क्यूँ चल रहा है? pic.twitter.com/rXJEBQJRtt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 12, 2021

This is not the first time when Delhi government has raised the issue of a vaccine shortage. Earlier also, the Delhi government had attacked the Centre for not providing an adequate number of vaccine doses for the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

