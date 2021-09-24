New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi's most wanted gangster Jitender Singh Mann, who was popularly known as 'Gogi', was on Friday afternoon shot dead by members of a rival gang at the Rohini court, said the police while adding that three attackers were also killed in the firing on the spot.

In a statement, the Delhi Police Special Cell said that the attackers, believed to be from the rival 'Tillu Tajpuria' gang, were dressed as lawyers as they opened fire at Gogi. It said that four people, including Gogi, were killed in the firing while several others, including a woman lawyer, were injured.

"Two criminals opened fire at gangster (Jitender Mann) 'Gogi' when he was taken to the (Rohini) court for a hearing. In retaliation, police shot dead both the attackers. One of them was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000," Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said while speaking to news agency ANI.

According to Jagran sources, the whole incident lasted for nearly 20 minutes. Jagran sources have said that Rahul Phaphunda, another gangster who had come to killed Gogi, was gunned down by the Delhi Police in retaliation.

Gogi, along with his aide Kuldeep Fazza, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from Gurugram two years ago. He and his men have been reportedly at a war with the rival Tillu gang for the past few years. Gogi, who was involved in the killing of 22-year-old Haryana singer Harshita Dahiya, carried a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh in Delhi and Rs 2.5 lakh in Haryana.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma