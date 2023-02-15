Delhi Road Rage: Man Stabbed To Death In Nangloi, Family Blames Cops; 3 Detained

IN YET another road rage case, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by some unidentified people in Delhi's Nangloi area. The deceased, identified as Sahil Malik, had gone to help his brother -- Vishal Malik -- who was beaten by the perpetrators following a scuffle over a bike accident. The police have so far detained 3 people in connection with the murder and a search is on to nab other accused involved in the crime.

The uncle of the victims, Khaleel Malik, as quoted by ANI, said that Vishal was returning from a gym in the Najafgarh area when his bike slightly touched a minibus near Nangloi Metro Station. This led to a serious argument between Vishal and a group of men there. The men soon began thrashing Vishal who fled the spot without his bike and went to the police to register a case.

Khaleel Malik further said that the police denied accompanying Vishal to get his bike from the spot and asked him to go by himself. Vishal called his younger brother Sahil and asked him to pick up the bike from the spot and come to the police station. When Sahil reached the spot with his friend Danish the men attacked him with a knife.

Sahil’s friend Danish further said that they were attacked by the men suddenly as they were taking pictures of the bike. "I tried to save him, but failed," Danish said.

Delhi Police have detained three people in the case so far and have assured that a search for other individuals involved in the murder is underway. The motive behind the attack is being ascertained, said police officials quoted by the news agency PTI.

"Teams are conducting raids in various parts of Delhi to nab other accused whose names have come to light," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer), Harendra Kumar Singh said. He revealed that the main accused in the case is a person named Sunny, who is among the arrested.

(With agency inputs)