The special cell of the Delhi Police have filed a 10,000-page chargesheet against 15 accused in Delhi riots case under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Arms Act.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The special cell of the Delhi Police have named fifteen people as accused in its 10,000-page chargesheet filed over the violence that raged through the national capital in February, this year, killing over 50 people and injuring hundreds others.

The 15 people named in the vast chargesheet -- filed at the Karkardooma Court -- have been accused under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Arms Act, news agency ANI reported.

The charge sheet does not have names of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as accused. The two will be named in the supplementary chargesheet as they were arrested a few days ago.

The Delhi Police on Sunday had said it was investigating the role of all individuals who allegedly took part in the riots and were part of a larger conspiracy in organising violence in the northeast Delhi and inciting communal passion and hatred amongst communities.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February, weeks after the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. In their attempt to prevent violence, 108 police personnel received injuries and two died.

So far, police have arrested 1,575 people in 751 cases. Over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

On Sunday night, The Delhi Police had arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the riots. Khalid was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police after 11 hours of interrogation.

