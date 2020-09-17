The leaders also submitted a joint memorandum that questions the role played by the Delhi Police during the communal riots that killed over fifty people and left hundreds others injured in the national capital in February, this year.

New Delhi | Jagran news Desk: A day after special cell of the Delhi Police named 15 people as accused in its 10,000-page chargesheet filed over the Delhi riots, several opposition leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and raised their concerns over the probe being conducted by the police in the incident.

The leaders also submitted a joint memorandum that questions the role played by the Delhi Police during the communal riots that killed over fifty people and left hundreds others injured in the national capital in February, this year.

“There are, however, serious questions about the role played by the Delhi Police during the violence and also the manner in which the police is harassing and attempting to falsely implicate activists and young people who took part in the anti CAA/NRC/NPR movements as the perpetrators of violence. Such a manufactured conspiracy theory has now begun to falsely implicate political leaders,” the memorandum read.

The leaders alleged that there are several publicly documented accounts and videos of police being "complicit in the violence, directing mobs pelting stones or looking the other way when mobs were indulging in violence".

The memorandum further said that the entire investigation of the riots appears to be aimed at arriving at a pre-meditated theory about a conspiracy propounded by the Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha in March 2020.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February, weeks after the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. In their attempt to prevent violence, 108 police personnel received injuries and two died.

The memorandum urged the President to call upon Government of India to institute an inquiry into this investigation under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, headed by sitting/retired judge(s).

Posted By: Lakshay Raja