New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two days after the Delhi High Court granted them bail, a Delhi Court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the northeast Delhi riots 'conspiracy' case. The three student activists were not released from the jail on time citing a lack of verification details of their addresses and sureties.

Narwal, Kalita and Tanha were arrested in May last year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The trio is accused of being the 'masterminds' of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and more than 200 injured.

This came after Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, who were granted bail on June 15 in the northeast Delhi riots case, moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking forthwith release from jail.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and A J Bhambhani commenced hearing on the pleas, which said even after 36 hours of the passing of the bail order the accused have not yet been released from jail.

The court further asked the trial court to decide with "promptitude" and "expedition" the issue of release from jail of the three accused. The High court also ordered the counsel for the accused and the Delhi Police to jointly mention the matter before the trial court at 12 PM.

"The trial court is expected to proceed further with promptitude and expedition and decide the issue placed before it," the bench said.

Earlier on June 15, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to the three accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, and Asif Iqbal Tanha. The three were arrested following the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots. They were accused of being the main conspirators of the riots and a case was filed against them under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The bail was granted by a Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and A J Bhambhani. “We are constrained to express, that it seems, that in its anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred. If this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy,” said the bench while granting bail.

