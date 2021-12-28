The doctors were marching towards the Supreme Court when they were stopped at ITO by the police on Monday early evening | ANI image

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Resident doctors in the National Capital who had been boycotting work at many hospitals across Delhi to protest against repeated postponement of NEET-PG counseling schedule said that they were beaten by Delhi Police when they tried to march towards the Supreme Court on Monday. The protesters were detained and later released.

The doctors were marching towards the Supreme Court when they were stopped at ITO by the police on Monday early evening.

“We are protesting against the delay in NEET 2021 counseling when Delhi Police detained several resident doctors who were marching to the Supreme Court,” a protestor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi Police claimed that a total of seven cops got injured during the protest of resident doctors near ITO on Monday.

“There will be a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions today onwards. We strongly condemn this brutality and demand immediate release of our FORDA representatives and resident doctors,” a statement from the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) said.

‘Tyranny of the central government’: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile former Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government for the police action against resident doctors in the national capital.

“Showering of flower petals from PR (public relations), in reality it is raining injustice. I stand with #CovidWarriors against the tyranny of the central government,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The government had showered flower petals on doctors and healthcare workers during the nationwide lockdown last year as a gesture of gratitude for their contribution in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boycott by resident doctors first began earlier this month that was later called off on December 9 after the doctors were given assurances that the counselling schedule will be released soon. The protest resumed on December 17 upon no expedition of NEET-PG counseling process.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma