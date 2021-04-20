Delhi on Tuesday reported a record 28,395 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest-ever single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Tuesday reported a record 28,395 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest-ever single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. Meanwhile, 277 deaths reported in the same time span pushed the country's death toll to 12,638.

On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 62,097 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 39,60,359, while 519 more patients succumbed to the infection. The new fatalities pushed the statewide toll to 61,343.

The record spurt in cases and deaths in the national capital comes as the Arvind Kejriwal government has imposed a week-long lockdown, which started from 10 pm Monday and will conclude at 5 am on April 26.

The national capital Tuesday faced "serious oxygen crisis" and acute shortage of ICU beds as the Delhi government warned that there will be an outcry if sufficient quantity does not reach health facilities by Wednesday morning, saying oxygen is available only for the next 8-12 hours in most hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal requested the central government with "folded hands" to urgently provide oxygen to the national capital.

His deputy Manish Sisodia also said the Delhi government was getting SOS calls on shortage of oxygen from all hospitals and asked the Centre to be "sensitive and active" in handling the situation so that there is no "jungle raj" among states over the supply.

The lockdown follows a weekend curfew imposed on Friday night. Earlier, the government had also enforced night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, but the surging number of coronavirus cases remained unabated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to take a call on imposing a complegte lockdown in the state on Wednesday. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that all Cabinet ministers have requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a lockdown and a decision on this will be taken after 8 pm on Wednesday.

Maharashtra has been reporting over 50,000 coronavirus cases every day in the last two weeks but people are still flouting the existing restrictions on movement and gatherings, the ministers said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, said a lockdown should be the "last resort" to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to focus on micro containment zones.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta