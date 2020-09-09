Delhi on Wednesday reported over 4000 new coronavirus cases, its highest single day spike so far, taking the tally to over 2 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over 4000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, its highest single day spike so far, taking the cumulative tally to over 2 lakh and triggering concerns of a second wave in the city.



Twenty fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the contagion to 4638, according to Delhi's government latest health bulletin shared by news agency ANI.

A total of 54,517 tests were conducted in the past twenty-four hours, with a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent. 2623 people either recovered, were discharged, or migrated through the day.

#COVID19 tally in Delhi crosses 2-Lakh mark with 4039 fresh cases & 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours; 2623 recovered/discharged/migrated. The total tally in the national capital rise to 2,01,174, including 4638 deaths and 1,72,763 recovered/discharged/migrated: Delhi govt pic.twitter.com/PJJOS0yRhJ

The rising cases in the past few days have triggered concerns of second wave in the city. Cases had increased rapidly in the month of May and June, but had dropped by July. The recent spike in cases have come at a time when economic activies further resumed under the unlock 4.0 guidelines released by the central government last month.

Metro services in the national capital resumed from September 7 in a graded manner. In addition, bars and pubs have also been allowed to resume services under the guidelines.

So far 201174 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, of which 172763 people have either recovered, discharged, or migrated. The cumulative positive rate stands at 10.57 per cent, while the case positivity rate stands at 2.31 per cent.

