New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India capital Delhi on Thursday reported the highest jump in cases since May 8 as it detected over 15,000 coronavirus meanwhile Mumbai in the last 24 hours detected over 20,000 cases that is about 25% higher than yesterday.

Delhi reports over 15,000 cases, Health minister assures No Lockdown:

The National capital in the last 24 hours recorded 15,097 fresh cases with 6 related deaths. Also, the latest additions in the cases have taken the total tally of the Active cases to rise to 31,498.

With a Positivity rate of 15.34%, Delhi's daily cases jumped a whopping 41.5 percent in a day. Earlier on Wednesday, it had reported - 10,665 cases biggest spike in nearly eight months.

Also, as per the latest data, the number of patients in hospitals in Delhi has increased from 247 on January 1 to 531 on January 4. Reportedly in the last three days, the number of patients on oxygen support has increased from 94 to 168 and those on ventilators from four to 14. 1,116 out of the 12,104 oxygen beds for Covid patients are occupied in Delhi hospitals.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the national capital is likely to witness 14,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the daily positivity rate may rise to around 14 percent.

On COVID-19 restrictions, he said, "Delhi being the capital of the country has been the first to impose maximum restrictions, it doesn't seem like a lockdown is needed right now."

"Currently, the death ratio is 1 in 1,000. The situation is fine as compared to last time. Yesterday we had 9,000 free beds, today it has become 12,000, so our preparations are complete. We are now conducting close to 90,000 tests," he said.

Mumbai crosses 20,000 covid cases for the first time, Maha reported 36,265 new cases

India's financial capital on Thursday reported 20,181 new cases of COVID19 with related 4 deaths. With this, the city's tally of active caseload stands at 79,260 and of all the fresh cases, 85 percent show no symptoms. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 36,265 new cases, 13 deaths and, 8,907 discharges today. State reported 79 Omicron cases today, taking the tally to 876 including 381 recoveries.

Despite the rise in active cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Thursday dismissed the lockdown rumours and said that there is no consideration to impose a lockdown in the state as of now. The state government also listed down several conditions under which, the government said, it will consider a lockdown in the state.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, it will only consider lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions only if the medical oxygen demand in the state goes beyond 800 metric tonnes per day or more than 40 percent of COVID beds in hospitals are occupied.

