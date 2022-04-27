New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Delhi continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases after the national capital reported 1,367 new infections and one death on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 4.50 per cent, said the state health department. This was the sixth consecutive day when Delhi reported over 1,000 new cases in a day.

Delhi's total caseload and death toll stand at 18,78,458 and 26,170 respectively, said the state health department, adding that 30,346 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city-state on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, also continued to see a spike in cases, reporting 186 new cases that pushed the state's caseload to 78,77,264. The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 1,47,838.

According to the state health department, Mumbai reported the bulk of the new cases with 112 new infections. This was the second consecutive day when Mumbai reported over 100 new COVID-19 cases.

With a slight spike in cases, the Maharashtra government is considering making masks compulsory in crowded places, said state health minister Rajesh Tope. However, he said there is no need to panic as the state currently has less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

"I feel this decision (about making wearing of masks compulsory in public places) could be taken after the meeting," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "The general discussion in the health department is that masks be made compulsory at crowded places."

In addition to Delhi and Maharashtra, Mizoram also continued to witness a spike in cases and reported 164 fresh infections with a positivity rate of 18 per cent on Wednesday, the state health department said.

Mizoram, according to the health department, has 645 active cases, while 2,25,811 people have recovered from the infection thus far. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.41 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent, it said.

'Focus on Test, Track and Treat'

With a spike in cases, Prime Minister in his meetings with Chief Ministers of all states and union territories (UTs) asked them to focus on three Ts - Test, Track and Treat. He also asked them to pace up the vaccination of all eligible children.

"Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the national and global situation. We have to work on their suggestions with a pre-emptive, pro-active and collective approach," PM Modi said.

"We have to implement our strategy of Test, Track and Treat equally effectively. In the current situation of coronavirus, it is necessary that we have 100 per cent RT-PCR test for patients admitted in hospitals who are serious influenza cases," PM Modi added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma