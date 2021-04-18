On Sunday, Delhi alone reported 25,462 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, while the positive rate in the national capital rose to 29.74 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The country has been dealing with the cascading impact of the second wave of coronavirus with cases crossing the two lakh mark on a daily basis. On Sunday, Delhi alone reported 25,462 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths. On the other hand, Mumbai reported 8,479 cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 68,631 cases, and 503 deaths in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state is at 1.58 per cent. The state has been reporting more than 65,000 cases on a daily basis.

Talking about the cases of Delhi, in the last 24 hours, 85,620 tests were conducted. The death toll in the national capital has reached the mark of 12,121. On the other hand, Mumbai's death toll reached the mark of 12,347, whereas the total test conducted in the last 24 hours is 46,971.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also chaired a coronavirus review meeting in which he raised concerns over the shortage of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds in Delhi. He was quoted saying to ANI that Delhi is facing a shortage of oxygen and in view of the surge in cases, the national capital needs much more supply.

CM Kejriwal also wrote to Union Commerce & Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, in which he requested to provide the supply of 700 MT of oxygen on daily basis.

Currently, weekend curfew is underway in the national capital due to the massive surge of coronavirus cases in Delhi. The weekend curfew began on Friday at 10 PM and it will end on Monday at 6 AM.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra and weekend lockdown is also taking place in the state. On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 67,123 new cases which took the state tally around 3.8 million mark.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma