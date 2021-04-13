India Coronavirus News: While Delhi reported more than 13,400 coronavirus cases, Mumbai saw a dip in its daily cases with a spike of nearly 8,000 infections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another spike, Delhi on Tuesday reported over 13,400 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the national capital's total caseload to 7.50 lakh. On the other hand, Mumbai saw a dip in daily cases again after the financial capital of the country reported nearly 8,000 fresh infections.

The Delhi Health Department said that the active number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 43,510 with 13,468 fresh infections, the biggest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also said that the death toll has reached 11,436 with 81 fresh fatalities.

It said that the national capital has a positivity rate of 4.76 per cent, noting that the recovery rate has mounted to 92.67 per cent as 7,972 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Delhi to 6,95,210.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai's active number of cases have increased to 86,866 after the city reported 7,898 new positive cases. It also said that 26 deaths were reported in the city during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 12,086.

The BMC said that Mumbai currently has a doubling rate of 38 days while the growth rate has increased to 1.79 per cent. It also said that 4,34,941 people have recovered from the infection, taking the city's recovery rate to 81 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma