India Coronavirus Cases: While Delhi reported nearly 20,000 cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra saw a surge of more than 63,000 infections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi and Maharashtra continued to see an alarming spike in coronavirus cases after the two states reported their highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic. While Delhi reported nearly 20,000 cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra saw a surge of more than 63,000 infections.

The Maharashtra Health Department in its daily updates said that the 63,729 fresh COVID-19 cases and 398 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours. It said that Maharashtra's total caseload has reached 37,03,584 out of which 6,38,034 are active cases.

The Health Department said that Maharashtra has a fatality rate of 1.60 per cent and a recovery rate of 81.12 per cent as 30,04,391 people have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

Mumbai, Thane and Palghar continue to remain the worst affected cities in Maharashtra and account for 28 per cent of the state's total active coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra Health Department said.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 19,486 new cases and 141 fatalities, the biggest-ever single-day spike in cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The State Health Department said that the national capital's total caseload has reached 8,03,623 out of which 61,005 are active cases.

It said that Delhi has a fatality rate of 1.47 per cent while the positivity rate has climbed to 5.01 per cent. Meanwhile, the national capital's recovery rate stands at 90.94 per cent as 12,649 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,30,825.

Delhi and Maharashtra have been the hotspot of coronavirus in India since the country was hit by the second wave of pandemic. While Maharashtra has imposed a 15-day curfew in the state, a weekend lockdown has been imposed in Delhi to break the chain of the pandemic.

On Friday, the chief ministers of both Maharashtra and Delhi -- Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal -- also held a crucial meet with their respective state officials to discuss the current situation.

Meanwhile, the central government on Friday once again reiterated that COVID appropriate behaviour must be followed to break the chain of the virus, asking states and union territory (UT) governments to take stern action against those flouting norms.

"India has 52 districts with no fresh cases in seven days, 34 districts with no fresh cases in 14 days, four districts with no fresh cases in 21 days and 44 districts with no fresh cases in 28 days," Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

