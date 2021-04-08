India Coronavirus News: According to data released by the Delhi Health Department, 7,437 cases were reported in the national capital on Thursday, pushing the total caseload to 6.98 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing its upward trend, Delhi on Thursday reported more than 7,400 fresh coronavirus case, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic. Similarly, the upward trend also continued in Mumbai which reported nearly 9,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to data released by the Delhi Health Department, 7,437 cases were reported in the national capital on Thursday, pushing the total caseload to 6.98 lakh. It also said that 24 deaths were reported during the same period with a case fatality rate of 1.6 per cent.

The Delhi Health Department, in its daily updates, also said that the recovery rate in the national capital stands at 95.08 per cent as more than 6.63 lakh patients have recovered from the infection and are discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Mumbai during the same period reported 8,938 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the city has a growth rate of 2.03 per cent while cases are doubling in 33 days. It also said that Mumbai has a fatality rate of 2.41 per cent with 11,874 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation said that more than 3.92 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the city's recovery rate to 80 per cent. It also said that Mumbai currently has 86,279 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

While coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming rate all over the country, the state governments in both Mumbai and Delhi have refused to impose a complete lockdown. They, however, have imposed stricter curbs, including a night curfew, to control the spread of the infection. Mumbai has also announced a weekend lockdown in the city.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has blamed the "laxity" shown by people behind the surge in coronavirus cases across the country and has asked state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure that all necessary COVID-19 protocols are followed. The Health Ministry has also alleged that several states and UTs are spreading panic among the people by "demanding vaccination for all".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma