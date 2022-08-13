Delhi Reports 5th Monkeypox Case After 22-Year-Old African Woman Tests Positive

Amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi on Saturday reported its fifth Monkeypox case after a 22-year-old African woman tested positive for the virus. She was admitted to LNJP Hospital two days ago and her reports came out on Friday night, confirming that she was positive.

She is the second woman in the national capital to contract the infection. Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, said the woman tested positive for the virus on Friday after she was admitted for showing symptoms of monkeypox. He said the woman is currently under observation in the hospital. He also mentioned that patient has no recent travel history but had travelled one month ago.

"One patient has been admitted in LNJP and her sample tested positive, at present 4 patients are admitted and one has been discharged. Total five cases of Monkey pox has been reported in Delhi. She came positive yesterday. Team of doctors are treating her," Dr Kumar told ANI here.

Delhi confirmed its first case of monkeypox on July 24 this year, a day after it was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation. Out of the five cases in the national capital, one patient has already been discharged after recovering, while four others continue being treated in the hospital.

In the wake of the positive cases, the Delhi government has directed three private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms each for the management of monkeypox cases. The central government had also released a host of guidelines to check the virus spread in India, including those at the entry points to the country. International passengers have been advised to avoid close contact with sick persons, dead or live wild animals, and others.

The first case of monkeypox in India was reported from Kerala's Kollam district on July 14. According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.





(With Agencies Inputs)