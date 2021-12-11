New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Saturday reported its second case of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that was detected in South Africa last month. In a statement, the Delhi government said that the patient has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and had recently returned to India from Zimbabwe.

"Second case of Omicron variant reported in Delhi. The person was fully vaccinated and was coming from Zimbabwe. The person had also travelled to South Africa," the statement read, as reported by news agency ANI.

With this, India's Omicron caseload had increased to 33.

India has been seeing a spike in Omicron cases from the past few days. On Friday, seven cases of the new variant were reported in the country. The Centre has said that Omicron is "not posing a burden on the healthcare system yet, but the vigil has to be maintained".

In a press briefing, the Union Health Ministry, however, has expressed concerns over the decline in usage of masks. It said that the usage of masks in India has declined to pre-second wave levels.

"In a way, we have again entered a danger zone. From the point of view of protection capability, we are now operating at a low level, at a risky and unacceptable level. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important," NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We are witnessing clusters of Covid cases in one or two regions. Over 70 such clusters are under our watch. By and large, the Delta variant is responsible for it... Still, we have to be vigilant. Getting both doses of vaccine and wearing masks is important," Dr Paul added.

The Omicron variant was detected in South Africa last month. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Omicron is more contagious than the Delta variant, but stressed that it is less dangerous than other strains of COVID-19. However, it stresses that people must continue following appropriate guidelines and the pace of the vaccination needs to be increased.

