Delhi Removes Mask Mandate In Public Paces As Covid Cases Decline, Withdraws Rs 500 Fine

AMID the continuous and significant decline in the new COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to stop levying Rs 500 fines for not wearing face masks in public places. The DDMA had earlier this year imposed a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing face masks in public places in the national capital in wake of the rising coronavirus cases at that time.

The DDMA has also decided to dismantle three remaining Covid care centres erected on the properties of Radha Soami Satsang, Chhattarpur, Swan Kirpal, Burari, and Sant Nirankari, Burari and vacate the land. However, services of health care workers hired on contract in COVID hospitals have been extended till December this year, given the ongoing festive season and possible flouting of COVID protocols.

Officials divided on the revocation of mask mandate:

The decision to remove the mask mandate was taken in a meeting held last month. Even though the DDMA emphasised not lowering the guard against COVID due to upcoming festivals, it decided to do away with wearing face masks after September 30. According to the minutes of the meeting held on September 22, the decision to revoke the mask mandate was anything but unanimous and differences abound.

Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar, in the meeting, said that though the cases have been falling we must not lower our guards as new variants keep coming up. Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul also echoed similar sentiments and emphasised that surveillance was still needed as the virus is still present and its mutations and variants have emerged from time to time.

The chief secretary also suggested that the "self discipline mode" may be tried now as the public is well aware of its responsibilities and what constitutes COVID-appropriate behaviour. Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot agreed with Chief Secretary's suggestion and said that there were "practical difficulties" in the enforcement of the mask mandate, and stressed the need to relax the rule.

Kunal Satyarthi, joint secretary NDMA, agreed with him saying that wearing masks may not be advisable in the present circumstances. The meeting chaired by LG V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in attendance, summarily agreed that though wearing of masks was useful in maintaining a COVID-appropriate behaviour, the order of compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond September 30.

