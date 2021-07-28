Delhi has recorded 14 rainy days this month so far, despite the monsoon arriving late on July 13 - 16 days behind schedule. The rains have brought the Delhi-NCR region to a standstill with waterlogging and traffic jams, particularly in central and southern Delhi.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Even though the monsoon arrived late in Delhi, the month of July has turned into the wettest month since 2003. As per the Safdarjung station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has recorded a total of 380.9 mm of rainfall in July, the highest for the month since 2003 when the figure stood at an all-time high of 632.2 mm.

Furthermore, till July 27 morning, Delhi’s base station Safdarjung received 100 mm rainfall. This is the first time in eight years that Delhi witnessed a three-digit daily rainfall figure in July. It was back on July 21, 2013, that Delhi was struck by such heavy July rains. Normally, Delhi records 210.6 mm precipitation in July.

Delhi has recorded 14 rainy days this month so far, despite the monsoon arriving late on July 13 - 16 days behind schedule. The rains have brought the Delhi-NCR region to a standstill with waterlogging and traffic jams, particularly in central and southern Delhi.

The areas where waterlogging and traffic jams are faced include Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sarai Kale Khan, Sangam Vihar, Delhi Cantonment and Alaknanda area. Further, the road near Saket Metro Station was flooded, with knee-deep water.

Predictions by IMD suggest a slight dip in temperature over the next two days, with the maximum temperature likely to fall below 30 degrees Celsius. Also, the seven-day forecast suggests that light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are likely to continue.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted widespread heavy rainfall in states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for the next few days. It has also forecasted heavy rain in Odisha over the next three days as a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on July 27. Light to moderate rains occurred at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in the western part of the state during the past 24 hours. In addition, the toll due to heavy rain and subsequent floods in Maharashtra rose to 192, reported news agency PTI on July 27.

