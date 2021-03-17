Delhi recorded over 500 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since January 1.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi recorded over 500 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since January 1. The city-state saw 536 fresh infections in a span of 24 hours while three more people died, taking Delhi's overall death toll to 10,948.

The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to a health bulletin.

The 536 new cases took the infection tally to 6,45,025 and 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far. The positivity rate rose to 0.66 per cent. Three new fatalities took the toll to 10,948, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, 425 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent. A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3.

A total of 80,856 tests, including 50,216 RT-PCR and 30,640 rapid antigen, were conducted on Tuesday, while the number of people under home isolation rose to 1,438 from 1,401 a day ago, it said.

The sharp spike in cases comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the rise in coronavirus cases in several states and called for "quick and decisive" steps to check the emerging "second peak" of coronavirus, and stressed the need to seriously follow the "test, track and treat" approach.

In his first interaction with the chief ministers after the vaccination drive started in January, the prime minister said that states like Maharashtra and Punjab have been seeing a rise in the COVI-19 cases while the positivity rate has shot up in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Urging chief ministers to ramp up testing and put in place other measures, he noted that many tier 2 and 3 cities, which were earlier seen as "safe zones" due to low spread of the infection, were now witnessing a rise in positive cases.

In early February, the number of COVID-19 cases fell down to below 9,000 per day, but have stwadily increased since then. On Wednesday, the deaths due to the pathogen increased by 188, the highest in two months, to stand at 1,59,044.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta