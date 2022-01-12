New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday saw a massive rise in Covid cases as National Capital Delhi confirmed over 27,000 fresh Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. The city currently has 87,445 active Covid cases of which 56,991 are in home isolation. Meanwhile, Mumbai on the fifth day saw a sharp rise in daily Covid-19 caseload as it confirmed over 16, 000 new infections. With 40 percent higher than Tuesday the positivity rate went up to 24.38% from 18.75 percent.

National Capital reported 27,561 fresh Covid cases with 40 related deaths while the positivity rate rose to 26.22 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The deaths recorded are the highest since June 10 last year, when the national capital recorded 44 fatalities. According to the data, the positivity rate is the highest since May 4, when it was at 26.7 percent.

According to Delhi Health Bulletin, Wednesday's single-day count of 27,561 cases is the highest since April 20, when the city saw 28,395 infections.

Keeping in view the situation, Delhi Government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all hospitals to ensure that patients with comorbidities are duly attended by specialists.

COVID-19 positivity rate stable could lift restrictions if this continues: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "COVID-19 cases in the Union territory continue to be above 20,000 but the positivity rate is stable at around 25 percent which is a good sign. The union territory has reported 21,259 COVID-19 positive cases and 23 deaths on Tuesday. Hospital admission rate has not risen in the past 4-5 days, if it continues, there will be some relief in restrictions."

Covid-19 cases spike in Mumbai after 4 days:

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 46,723 new coronavirus cases, up from 34,424 a day ago, and 32 more deaths; active tally rises to 2.4 lakh as per the health bulletin.

Out of which, Mumbai reported 16,420 new coronaviruses positive around 41 percent more than the previous day, while seven patients succumbed to the infection.

For the last four days, the city had been witnessing a drop in daily cases after reporting the highest ever 20,971 cases on January 7. On Tuesday, it had reported 11,647 cases, while two patients had succumbed to the infection that day.

Of the total number of new patients, 13,793 are asymptomatic and only 916 patients have been hospitalised with 98 of them being on oxygen support, it added. Along with the increase in daily cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 positivity rate also surged to 24.38 percent from 18.75 percent on Tuesday.

Presently, Mumbai has 1,02,282 active cases and with 14,649 patients being discharged, the recovery count climbed to 8,34,962.

Posted By: Ashita Singh