New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People of Delhi-NCR are experiencing excruciating heat for the past few days and it seems that these heatwaves are not going anywhere soon. For the sixth consecutive day, today Delhi is likely to experience a maximum temperature to settle around 42 degrees.

Meanwhile, as per Safdarjung observatory, the Capital’s base station for weather, Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius (°C), seven degrees above normal, making it the hottest April day since 2017according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also, this is the first time that the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

On Tuesday, Delhiites woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The relative humidity in the morning was 25 percent, an IMD official said. The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 22.5 degrees Celsius.

IMD, which had issued an “orange” alert for Monday, has downgraded it to “yellow” for Tuesday and “green” for Wednesday and Thursday.

The capital has recorded five heatwave days so far in April this year. It had recorded six such days in April 2017, the IMD data showed.

Cloudy conditions will bring slight relief from the searing heat on Tuesday. The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017.

The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941. For the uninitiated, a heatwave is when the maximum temperature is above 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heatwave is when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal.

