Delhi's Covid-19 woes continue unabated as the city recorded 6,842 new infections on Wednesday the highest since the outbreak began in March

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi's Covid-19 woes continue unabated as the city recorded 6,842 new infections on Wednesday the highest since the outbreak began in March. The second highest surge was recorded on Tuesday, 6,725 COVID-19 cases. The latest surge in infection pushed its overall tally to 4,09,938, the state health department said. The second-highest surge was recorded on October 30, with 5,891 cases. The death count in the national capital due to the virus went up by 51 and reached 6,703 it said. A total of 5,797 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered people in the state to 3,65,866, the department said in its statement.

The national capital had been reporting more than 5,000 cases over most of the last week. There are 37,369 active cases in the national capital at present. So far, 4,09,938 people have tested positive across Delhi, it said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the national capital is witnessing the third wave of coronavirus outbreak. The Chief Minister, however, urged citizens to not panic adding that the government is monitoring the situation regularly.



"Delhi has witnessed a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases. I think we can call it a third wave," he told reporters. "We have been monitoring the situation continuously and there is no need to panic. We will take whatever steps are needed," the chief minister said.

The sudden spike in coronavirus cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level. The Centre had attributed the sudden surge in daily incidences in the last few days to greater movement of people during the festive season and laxity in adhering to safety norms.

Scientists had warned that low temperature, coupled with increasing pollution levels, could lead to an exponential spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi. Last month, the National Centre for Disease Control had put the figure at upto 15,000 cases a day in the winter.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha