Delhi is witnessing heavy rains for past few days. The situation in Delhi can get worse as the weather department has predicted more rain till Saturday.

New Delhi|Jagran News Desk: A rainy day in Delhi is not always pleasant for some. With the National Capital witnessing heavy rains, many parts of the city and adjoining areas are flooded. Today, Delhi recieved 112.1 mm of rainfall, which is the highest in past 12 years and 19 year high for September.

Major part of Delhi are waterlogged which is interruting the day to day lives of citizens. In videos that is being shared online, cars are seen struggling to pass on roads. Cars are crawling on major roads and have slowed down the traffic in many routes.

India's Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued orange alert for the national capital with predictions of moderate rainfalls and tunderstorms.

Delhi: Waterlogging reported in Munirka following rainfall today morning



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for the national capital and predicted 'moderate rain/thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places' today pic.twitter.com/0UqBUwao7f — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

With high risks, Delhi Police department has issued a warning notice and is constantly giving updates of the situation out there. Among all the places Minto Bridge is the first spot to get flooded every time it rains heavily, vehicles were seen in a long queue and many of them were partly in water. The Delhi Traffic Police said both the carriageways had been closed due to waterlogging, and traffic was being diverted.

Delhi: Schools reopen in the national capital for classes 9 to 12, starting today; visuals from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Pusa Road



Kumkum, a class 10 student says, "There is no doubt that there is a sense of fear but after all, we've to study & sit for exams." pic.twitter.com/WTt2e0JDds — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

With re-opening of schools today many students were seen commuting to schools. Rain made it little difficult as they struggled to reach their schools on time.

The situation in Delhi can get worse as the weather department has predicted more rain till Saturday. Authorities have been issuing regular updates, and warning commuters about routes they should avoid due to waterlogging and traffic jams.

