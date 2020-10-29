New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's weather agency on Thursday said that Delhi witnessed its sharpest fall in temperature in October in 26 years. According to India Meteorological Department, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius on October 29 morning, which is four degrees below normal for this time of the year. The normal minimum temperature for this time of the year is 15 to 16 degrees Celsius, it said. The national capital had recorded a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994 and all-time low temperature (9.4 degrees Celsius) on October 31, 1937, according to IMD data.

Weather experts say there could be two main reasons behind the fall in mercury, One is the absence of cloud cover during the night over the past few days. During the day, Earth’s surface heats up from solar radiation, or energy from the Sun. At night time, the Earth’s surface emits this energy back into space in the form of radiation.Notably, clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

Another reason is calm winds with its speed dropping to almost zero, which is characteristic of the post-monsoon period in Delhi. This phenomenon allows the formation of mist and fog. The minimum temperature is likely to dip to 11 degrees Celsius by November 1, the IMD said. Notably, between 2007 and 2019, the night time temperature has dipped below 14 degrees Celsius only twice — on October 26, 2012, when it was 13.9 degrees and on October 26 and 28, 2009, when it was 13.5 degrees, the Indian Express reported citing data from IMD's Safdarjung observatory.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha