New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Famous for the chills, the 'Dilli Ki Sardi' created a new record this November with the national capital recording its coldest November in the last 71 years, with the mean minimum temperature falling below 10.2 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department said. Delhi on Tuesday reported a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature touched 26 degrees Celsius.

Last time, Delhi reported the mean minimum temperature below 10.2 was in November 1949. The mean minimum temperature for November was 9.6 degrees Celsius in 1938, nine degrees Celsius in 1931 and 8.9 degrees Celsius in 1930, according to IMD data. Normally, the mean minimum temperature for the month of November is 12.9 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD data, the national capital has also braved four severe cold waves during the month of November, which is on the 3rd, 20th, 23rd and 24th November. During the last three years, the mean minimum temperature in the national capital fared between 12 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius. The IMD data showed that in 2019, the mean minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius. In 2018 it was recorded at 13.4 degrees while in 2017 and 2016, the mean minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days. However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria are fulfilled even for a day, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius, which was the eighth day in November on which the minimum temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius.

On November 23, Delhi recorded a minimum of 6.3 degrees Celsius -- its lowest minimum temperature in the month since November 2003, when the city recorded a minimum of 6.1 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. "The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degree Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover on most days", the IMD said.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. The month of October was the coldest in 58 years in the national capital. The mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1962 when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius.

Posted By: Talib Khan