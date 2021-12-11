New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People living in the national capital woke up to a biting chill on Saturday morning after the winter temperature fell to 8.3-degree Celsius last night, recording the coldest night of the season so far. The maximum temperature on Friday rose to 23.7 degrees Celsius earlier in the day, later during the night, the temperature dipped below 10 degrees.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, from December 12 the minimum temperature in the capital will fluctuate between 7 to 8 degrees. The weather department also said that Delhites will witness fog during the day, and the maximum temperature will remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

“Last night was the coldest in Delhi with the temperature plummeting to 8.3 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest night of this season till now,” an IMD official was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday morning slipped to 301 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The PM 10 was recorded at 217 in the 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 121 in the 'very poor' category at 9:17 am. The air quality of Delhi was at the 'poor' category for the last three days.

The air quality in the national capital is likely to remain in the 'poor' category from 12 to 13 December and deteriorate to 'very poor' on 14 and 15 December.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen