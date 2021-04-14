Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike of over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing its total tally past 7.67 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra, during the last 24 hours registered nearly 59,000 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall case tally in the state to nearly 36 lakh while the death toll also rose to 58,804 after 282 new fatalities were reported in the state during the same span of time.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 58,952 new cases were reported in the state which took the overall COVID-19 caseload to 35,78,160. After the fresh infections, the active cases in the state now stood at 6,12,070.

The fresh infections, however, witnessed a dip from yesterday's COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 60,212 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 35,19,208 while 281 fatalities pushed the toll to 58,526.

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed its highest single-day spike of over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing its total tally past 7.67 lakh. The death toll in Delhi also climbed up to 111,540 after 104 new fatalities during the same sopan of time.

This is the highest one-day spike Delhi has ever witnessed since the pandemic reached the national capital last year. The 104 fatalities were also the highest since November 30. According to the health department's bulletin, Delhi has a positivity rate of 4.76 per cent, noting that the recovery rate has mounted to 92.67 per cent as 9,952 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Delhi to 7,05,162.

Delhi has been witnesseing over 10,000 cases from last 4 days. On Tuesday, the city had logged 13,500 fresh Covid cases over a 24-hour period, taking the total to 7,36,788, while on Monday, the city had registered over 11,000 fresh infections of COVID-19.

This comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to implement a complete lockdown in the state and ordered a night curfew from 10 pm till 5 am.

