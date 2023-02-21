Delhi Records 3rd Warmest Day In Feb In Over Five Decades; Temperature To Rise In Coming Days

DELHI recorded the third highest temperature for the month of February in over five decades on Monday. Safdarjung Airport area in South Delhi witnessed temperature rising to 33.6 degrees Celsius, India Meterological Department informed.

“In the national capital, the minimum temperature is already above 10 degrees but due to western disturbances, it may fall by one degree, however, there may be no significant change in weather over Delhi-NCR,” IMD scientist Naresh Kumar was quoted by ANI saying. There are expectations that Tuesday’s temperature could be even warmer.

Only twice, since 1969, has the temperature risen above this level in the city in the month of February. Temperature in the national capital has been rising for the last few days. The maximum temperature for February 21st is likely to be around 33 degress Celsius and the minimum around 16 degrees. The maximum temperature in the region is likely to remain around 32 degrees Celsius for the rest of the week.

“We are not expecting a significant variation in temperature in Delhi. We have seen western disturbances but their impact influenced the Western Himalayan region. We did not see an impact on the plains in the Delhi-NCR. With dry conditions prevailing in the region and clear skies, an increase in temperature is expected,” Naresh Kumar was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Ominously, the IMD has issued a warning the sudden rise in the temperature in West and North west India may adversely affect wheat crop.

“This higher day temperature might lead to adverse effect on wheat as wheat crop is approaching reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature. High temperature during flowering and maturing period leads to loss in yield. There could be similar impact on other standing crops and horticulture,” IMD said in an advisory issued for farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

This could mean serious trouble for farmers in the wheat growing regions, caution experts.

“The grain is young now and it will not grow normally due to high day temperatures. The quality and yield will suffer a lot. The late sowing variety of wheat will not grow at all. The temperatures we are seeing now are normally recorded after March 15. Before this, farmers lost their potato and pea crop because of extreme cold and dense fog. Farmers are already suffering,” S Angrej Singh Khara, general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Ekta in Sirsa said.

On Sunday, IMD had issued the first heatwave alert of this year. It predicted temperatures in the Kutch and Konkan regions to rise to 37-39 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)