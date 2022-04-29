New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the prevailing heatwave in the country, Delhi on Friday recorded the second hottest April in 72 years with average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI reported quoting IMD.

The mercury settled near 46 degrees Celsius in many parts of the national capital.

The Safdarjung observatory - Delhi's base station - recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius for a second day on the trot. It is the highest maximum temperature on a day in April in 12 years.

The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

The all-time high temperature for the month is 45.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on April 29, 1941.

The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to the lack of active western disturbances.

Barring April 21, when the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded above-normal maximum temperature on all other days.

The city recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28 and April 29.

The mercury leaped to 46.4 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex. Ridge (45.7 degrees Celsius), Mungeshpur (45.9 degrees Celsius), Najafgarh (45.9 degrees Celsius) and Pitampura (45.9 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature five to seven notches above normal.

The IMD has issued an "orange" alert, warning people of a severe heatwave in many parts of Delhi on Saturday.

The Met department uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared), and "red" (take action).

Amid the rising heat and growing power demand, the Delhi government on Thursday warned of a possible setback in providing uninterrupted electricity supply for critical services in the capital, including Metro trains and hospitals.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is somehow handling the power supply situation in Delhi and called for quick, concrete steps to tackle the electricity crisis facing the country.

The Delhi government has said it will supply around 1,000 million gallons of drinking water every day during the summer season as against 935 MGD earlier to meet the rising demand.

The IMD said Delhi may also see a partly cloudy sky, light rain and a dust storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour on Sunday, which may provide temporary respite.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta