Delhi Records 1,447 New Covid Cases, Mumbai Sees Decline In Infections

Cases of Covid-19 in India are rising on the graph. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded a total of 17,336 new COVID-19 cases which led the total number of cases to climb to 4,33,62,294. Meanwhile, India reported 13 new Covid-related death in the last 24 hours. The major contributors to these rising numbers are Delhi and Maharashtra. Delhi Friday reported recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death, whereas Maharashtra reported 4,205 new Covid infections and three deaths on Friday.

NEW COVID-19 CASES IN DELHI

With 1447 new cases in Delhi, the infection tally has climbed to 19,28,841, while the death toll stands at 26,243. On Thursday, the national capital witnessed the highest spike as the Covid cases climbed to 1,934. However, no deaths were reported.

With Friday case numbers, the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

OTHER STATES SEE SPIKE AS WELL

On the other hand, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 4,205 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 79,54,445, while the death toll increased to 1,47,896 with the addition of three fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the state health department said.

Back on Thursday, the financial capital of India reported 5,218 COVID-19 cases and one death.

Mumbai on Friday recorded 1,898 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

A health department bulletin said 3,752 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total number to 77,81,232.

Tamil Nadu also witnessed a major spike as 1,359 new cases were reported raising the total to 34,65,490 to date, the health department said.

HEALTH MINISTER'S KEY MEET

Since the rising number of Covid-19 cases, a meeting between Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and other key officials took place to review the status of COVID-19 in the country.

"As there is adequate vaccine doses available, let there be no vaccine wastage while focusing on accelerating vaccination among the eligible and vulnerable groups," said Mansukh Mandaviya.

(With agency inputs)