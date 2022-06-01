New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality of Delhi in May was the poorest for the month in the last three years, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday.

As per the data, Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) in May this year was 212 while it stood at 143 in 2020 and 144 in 2021. For 21 days, Delhi's AQI was poor in May this year as against two in 2020 and three in 2021.

The city-state saw just one day of "satisfactory" air quality this year as compared to four in 2020 and six in 2021. Meanwhile, it had nine "moderate" air quality days this year as against 22 in 201.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

Experts have blamed the "lack of rainfall" in first half of May for the poor air quality this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recieved just 1.4mm rainfall in first half of May. In second half of the month, the city got 46.3mm rainfall over five days.

This year, Delhi also saw the hottest May in four years. As per the weather department, Delhi's average temperature in May 2022 was 40.1 degrees Celsius, which is 0.6 degrees above normal.

"May has not been as intense as April in terms of heatwave days, this despite Delhi recording its highest maximum this month. Western disturbances were stronger this month as compared to April, where only one rainy day was recorded, but in May these western disturbances have brought sufficient rainfall, which has provided a cooling effect to Delhi that is expected to continue till the first week of June,," IMD scientist Jenamani was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma