New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two people died and several got injured following the heavy rains and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR on Monday. The deceased include a 50-year-old man from Delhi's Jama Masjid area who died after a balcony fell over him weakened by the hailstorm and a 65-year-old in the North Delhi area. A total of 294 calls of trees falling were received till 8 pm by the Delhi police.

The historic Jama Masjid's middle dome finial was also broken amid the storm that was accompanied by heavy rains in Delhi on Monday evening. The incident is said to have injured 2-3 people.

"Middle dome finial broke into 3 parts, 2 fell down, one is still stuck. If not brought down & it falls, it'll damage the wall before it. I'm writing to ASI DG to bring down the damaged portion. Falling stones injured 2-3 people," Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam, Delhi's Jama Masjid said.

#DelhiRains: The middle dome finial of #JamaMasjid in #Delhi suffered damage in the heavy rain and thunderstorm



More: https://t.co/Uf2BJzDLJS



📹: ANI pic.twitter.com/TcPs7kZR6E — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, a family of three including a child were rescued after their car was trapped under a tree in Delhi's Kabutar market area, the Delhi Police said.

In the aftermath of the torrential rains, the iconic traffic booth at the center of the Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, also fell.

The iconic traffic booth at the center of the Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, falls off due to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds earlier today



More: https://t.co/Uf2BJzDLJS



📸: Pallav Paliwal#Delhi #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/oTkzwjIvNH — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) May 30, 2022

The city had to face worsened traffic situations due to waterlogging in many areas. Areas near the Ferozeshah Road, Tolstoy Marg, Copernicus Road, KG Marg, and Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane had trails of vehicles stranded after the heavy rains.

#DelhiRains: Installed air conditioners fell down a building in Parliament Street area, trees uprooted and fell on cars and autorickshaws in the heavy rain and thunderstorm



More: https://t.co/Uf2BJzDLJS#Delhi #WeatherUpdate



📹: ANI pic.twitter.com/ouF4VYBhIh — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) May 30, 2022

Further, the hailstorm damaged cars in several areas due to the falling of uprooted trees. West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma's car was damaged after branches of a tree fell on the vehicle.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha