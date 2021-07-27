Due to the waterlogging drivers are said to face problems during peak hours in the evening. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for drivers to avoid routes where they may face problems due to waterlogging.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the heavy rains on Tuesday morning, water-logging has occurred in many areas of Delhi-NCR which has led to traffic at several places. Due to the waterlogging drivers are said to face problems during peak hours in the evening. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for drivers to avoid routes where they may face problems due to waterlogging. Here is a list of routes you must avoid to stay away from the long queues of traffic.

Waterlogging on these routes:

Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range border has been waterlogged after heavy rains as per the Delhi Traffic Police. The area is also undergoing demolition work. Therefore, drivers are advised not to take this route.

Traffic in Central School and Okhla Mandi has also been affected due to the waterlogging.

Traffic from Badarpur Border towards Mehrauli has been diverted towards Mathura Road due to waterlogging near Prahladpur bridge.

Due to the waterlogging near Qutub Minar metro station traffic has been affected on 100 Feet road.

Waterlogging on Tamil Sangam road towards RK Puram has also led to traffic on the route.

Both routes from Badarpur towards Delhi and MB Road to Badarpur have been closed due to waterlogging at the Prahladpur underpass. The Delhi Traffic police have advised people to avoid taking these routes.

The road leading from Iron Bridge to Y Point Dharmapura Second Hand Furniture Market is waterlogged.

Traffic is very slow at Akshardham and Gandhinagar routes coming towards Pusta Road Iron Bridge.

Traffic from Thimayya Chowk towards Dhaula Kuan has been closed due to the falling of trees. The traffic from there is being diverted towards Base Hospital and Gopinath.

Traffic on the route leading to Rajouri Garden from Tilak Nagar has been stalled due to bus damage under Tilak Nagar flyover. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes for now.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha