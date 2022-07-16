Relief For Delhiites As Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of City; More Downpour Predicted In Next Six Days

The weather turned pleasant for Delhites in the middle of the day when a heavy downpour lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall for today (July 16). The rainfall brought much-needed respite from the hot and humid weather. The weather department has further predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain and drizzle from July 17 to July 22.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi- NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Narwana, Fatehabad," IMD department tweeted.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive rainfall, visuals from Uttam Nagar. pic.twitter.com/vMAi3ZuOQ0 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

As per the IMD bulletin, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal. Meanwhile, the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 72 per cent. Further, seeing the weather conditions, the weather department has also issued an advisory for road safety and water logging in lower areas.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Friday was recorded was 38.6 degrees. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was four degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

As per the extended range forecast issued by the IMD on Thursday, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from July 14 to 20. Further, the weather department said that the rainfall activity from July 17 to 27 over northwest India is likely to be above normal.

On the other hand, the air quality index in Delhi on Saturday stood at 70 which falls under the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.