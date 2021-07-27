Delhi Rains: The traffic was also halted at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, near Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Flyover, Rohtak Road due to extensive waterlogging.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning bringing relief from the scorching heatwave across the capital. The rains also added to the woes of Delhiites after severe waterlogging was witnessed at several road stretches across Delhi, including near Pragati Maidan in the central part of the city and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part, affecting traffic movement.

The traffic was also halted at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, near Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Flyover, Rohtak Road due to extensive waterlogging. Waterlogging was also seen at Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar and Kirari, among other places.

Roads waterlogged in Delhi Cantonment area following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning



IMD predicts 'thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain' in Delhi during the next one hour. pic.twitter.com/Wh6o7jLkre — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Delhi: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in several areas of the national capital; visuals from Mathura Road pic.twitter.com/mSb4pIQ1vO — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Traffic Affected due to incessant rains:

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogging and the areas where traffic movement had been affected.

"Traffic is affected near Qutab Minar Metro Station towards 100 Foota carriageway due to waterlogging. Traffic coming from Badarpur towards Mehrauli has been diverted towards Mathura Road due to waterlogging near Pul Prahladpur," the traffic police said.

Vehicular movement affected due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in South Delhi's Alaknanda area. pic.twitter.com/pNn9VdbtKK — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

#WATCH | Autos stuck, cars partially submerged amid heavily waterlogged roads due to incessant rains in Delhi. Visuals from near Pragati Maidan. pic.twitter.com/cBiX5rdDMd — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

In further tweets, they said traffic is affected near Okhla Mandi, from Tamil Sangam Marg towards R K Puram and from Hyatt Regency to R K Puram Sector-12 near CNG pump. A senior police officer said traffic has also been affected in Dhaula Kuan.

#WATCH | Vehicular movement affected due to waterlogging at Moti Bagh Flyover, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/3pkuxYuSFJ — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

#WATCH | Vehicles run through inundated roads, a bus stand partially submerged due to waterlogging following heavy rains in several parts of Delhi. Visuals from Mathura road. pic.twitter.com/bt5AUajNDf — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

IMD says rains are expected for the next 2-3 days:

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over many places of South-West Delhi, New-Delhi (Lodi road), East-Delhi, Shahdara, Preet Vihar, Central Delhi, NE-Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar,", the IMD said in a tweet.

After the rains, the weather turned pleasant in Delhi. The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, the IMD said.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain and the possibility of thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph later in the day. The IMD said the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan