Delhi Rains: Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. The India Meteorological Department also issued an orange alert in Delhi for today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites woke up to a rainy morning on Wednesday as the heavy downpour continued across the national capital and adjoining areas including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram leading to waterlogging at several places and traffic snarls on major link roads. The India Meteorological Department also issued an orange alert in Delhi for today.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed waterlogging in several areas causing traffic jams. The national capital has been receiving rainfall since yesterday morning causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. The vehicular movement was also affected due to indecent rainfall.

#WATCH: Early morning showers at Minto Road in Delhi pic.twitter.com/p1CxjLfxbv — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

#WATCH: Rain witnessed in several parts of the National Capital. Visuals from ITO. pic.twitter.com/uwVcpbX89K — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; early morning visuals from Minto Bridge. pic.twitter.com/GyLZADGhxY — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Delhi: Waterlogging reported in Munirka following rainfall today morning



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for the national capital and predicted 'moderate rain/thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places' today pic.twitter.com/0UqBUwao7f — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

IMD had earlier in the morning predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains would take place in the parts of Delhi-NCR. "Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

01/09/2021: 08:05 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Lodi road, IGI airport ), NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF, Ghaziabad , Dadri) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 1, 2021

Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. In the month of August, the national capital has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30. This is around 31 per cent below the normal of 209.4 mm for the month, according to the IMD's rainfall statistics.

Lightning kills 2 in Rajasthan's Baran:

Two persons died and two others were injured after lightning struck in the Baran district of Rajasthan. The injured victims are being treated in the hospital. District Collector Rajendra Vijay, as quoted by ANI, said, "Two died while two were injured following lightning in Kishanganj area of Baran, Rajasthan. All possible help including financial aid for hospital treatment will be extended to the victims."

Two died, two injured following lightning in Kishanganj area of Baran, Rajasthan. All possible help including financial aid for hospital treatment will be extended to the victims: Rajendra Vijay, District Collector (31.08) pic.twitter.com/mgQTOnbHnV — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Earlier in July, dozens of people lost their lives and several were injured after lightning struck in the Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran districts. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had then expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning in the Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran districts.

Houses, roads submerged in Maharashtra's Jalgaon following incessant rains:

The torrential rain in the parts of Maharashtra has affected the normal life of the people on Wednesday and led flood-like situation in the Jalgaon district where houses and roads are submerged. Various areas were submerged in Jalgaon, bringing the city life to a still, while several vehicles were stuck under debris flow caused by heavy rainfall.

#WATCH: Torrential rains caused extensive waterlogging in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Several areas of the district, houses, and roads submerged in the aftermath. (31.08) pic.twitter.com/xSYdDzP45C — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Earlier, due to the torrential rains, one person has been killed, one seriously injured and it is being estimated that about 10-15 people have been washed away in the floods that have engulfed villages in Chalisgaon, Jalgaon district on Tuesday.

